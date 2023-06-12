Reports claim CoWIN data leaked on Telegram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation on Monday, the personal information of Indian citizens, including their Aadhaar card, and PAN card details was made available on messaging platform Telegram.

This information was independently verified by the ‘Malayala Manorama’ newspaper. All-India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale also shared screenshots of the leaked data in a Twitter thread.

According to reports, the data leak happened because of the CoWIN Covid vaccination portal in which people registered their personal details.

When the registered mobile number with the CoWIN portal is entered, the Telegram bot disclosed personal information used for the vaccination. This personal information includes the number of the ID card used for vaccination along with gender, birth year, name of the vaccination centre, and his/her doses.

With this massive data breach, the Aadhaar card, voter ID, and PAN card numbers of Indian citizens are accessible to anyone on Telegram. This leak affected not just the common man but also several noted journalists and politicians.

Government sources have confirmed that the leaked information is currently being examined to assess the extent and impact of the incident, reported ‘Business Today’ on Monday afternoon.

SHOCKING: There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available. Some examples 👇 (1/7) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023