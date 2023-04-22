Representatives of SAC given grand farewell at KITSW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Dr D Prabhakara Chary being handed over a memento at KITSW SAC programme.

Warangal: KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the main objective of Student Activity Centre (SAC) is to develop the right character in the students, and appreciated the representatives of the various clubs working under the SAC.

The farewell programme for the inchrages of the various clubs for the academic year 2022-23 was held on the campus on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said, “SAC is the nerve centre of all student activities to build character. The activities are aimed at making the students technologically superior and ethically strong besides being emotionally balanced.”

The SAC includes 10 clubs such as music, dance and fine arts (MDF), photography and media club (PMC), humanity club, NCC club, NSS club, sports and games club, literary club, technical club, disciplinary club and ISTE chapter. These clubs have successfully conducted workshops, seminars and cultural events under SAC. At this programme, the students shared their experiences and the life skills, leadership qualities and various technical skills they acquired.

KITSW Chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao has appreciated the faculty incharges for 10 clubs and the team of student representatives for successfully organising co-curricular and extra -curricular activities under the umbrella of SAC. Faculty incharges and student representatives were handed over mementos at the programme. Prof V Shankar, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, Dr H Ramesh Babu, S Ramesh, Dr G Srinivas Rao, and student representatives Y Aishwarya, Md Jafar, N Jagan Mohan Reddy and others were present.

