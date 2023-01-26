Republic Day celebrations held on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar district

All sections of the people including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives and government officials participated in the celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Karimnagar: Republic Day celebrations were held on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. All sections of the people including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives and government officials participated in the celebrations.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar hoisted the tricolor at the North Telangana Bhavan in Thigalaguttapalli while Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan unfurled the national flag at the Collectorate.

In Jagtial, Collector G Ravi hoisted the tricolor at Integrated District Offices Complex. Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, MLC L Ramana, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma and others were present.

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanth unfurled the national flag at the IDOC while in in Peddapalli, Collector Dr Sangeeta Satyanaraya hoisted the tricolor. Local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar and others were present.