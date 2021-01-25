Reserve Inspector of Karimnagar wins Home Ministry Medal

M Suresh was selected for the medal under the outdoor category for giving training to different cadre officials during the year 2019-20

Karimnagar: M Suresh, a reserve inspector of Karimnagar City Police Training Centre has been selected for the Home Ministry Medal. He is one among the six officers selected for the coveted medal from Telangana State. In all, 277 officers across the country will receive the medal on the occasion of Republic Day.

Suresh was selected for the medal under the outdoor category for giving training to different cadre officials during the year 2019-20. He received a communication from the Home Ministry and Bureau of Police Research and Development wing in this regard on Monday. Along with the medal, he will receive Rs 25,000 as cash prize.

A native of Inavolu of Warangal Urban district, Suresh joined the police department as a Reserve Sub-Inspector in 2012 and got promoted as RI last year. CTC principal Sunitha Mohan, vice-principal Ravi, DSPs Chandraiah, Mallikarjun and Srinivas congratulated Suresh on being selected for the medal.

