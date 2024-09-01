Retaining wall of Telangana Congress HQ collapses as rain drenches Hyderabad

Several vehicles parked nearby damaged; no injuries reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 04:18 PM

Several vehicles parked nearby were damaged in the incident at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The retaining wall of the Gandhi Bhavan building in Nampally collapsed on Sunday following relentless rain, which has been lashing Hyderabad since Saturday.

The wall collapse caused damage to several vehicles parked nearby. However, no injuries were reported as the area was vacant at the time of the incident.

Gandhi Bhavan serves as the headquarters for the Indian National Congress Party in Telangana. The building, which was constructed in the early 1950s, is now over 70 years old.

Hyderabad is currently grappling with severe waterlogging and a threat of flash flood as incessant rain continues to throw life out of gear in the city.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors as the weather is expected to worsen the already challenging conditions.