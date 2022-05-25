Retired Army personnel adopts sloth bear at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: A city-based retired Indian Army personnel on Wednesday adopted a sloth bear at the Nehru Zoological Park.

A. Krishna Murthy (86) visited the zoo and adopted the sloth bear for a period of three months and seven days by presenting a cheque for Rs. 20,000 to zoo curator S.Rajashekar.

The octogenarian said his commitment to the conservation of wild animals should act as an inspiration for others and hoped that more citizens will come forward to help the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad in achieving their goals of conservation and education, a press release from the zoo said.