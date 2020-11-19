Rev. Poola Anthony new Archbishop of Hyderabad

We wish the Archbishop-elect every success, happy stay and fruitful ministry,” Rev. Thumma Bala, the current Archbishop of Hyderabad, said

Hyderabad: Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Poola Anthony, presently Bishop of Kurnool, as the new Archbishop of Hyderabad.

This was made public in Rome on Thursday. “We express and extend our hearty congratulations, prayerful wishes and felicitations to him. We wish the Archbishop-elect every success, happy stay and fruitful ministry,” Rev. Thumma Bala, the current Archbishop of Hyderabad, said.

