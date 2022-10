Vikas ton seals final spot for Vijay Hanuman at HCA A2 division League

Hyderabad: S Vikas slammed 122 as Vijay Hanuman CC defeated Saint Sai CC by 90 runs to enter the final of the HCA A2 division two days one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

They will take on Adams XI who downed Deccan Wanderers CC by 90 runs in the other semifinals.

In the Under-19 Schools and Colleges one-day league-cum-knockout tournament, Syed Arafat Tabreez scalped five wickets in his side Iqbalia Junior College’s nine-wicket victory over Pallavi Model School.

Brief Scores: A2 Division two days one-day league-cum-knockout: Semis: Vijay Hanuman CC 258 in 50 overs (S Vikas 122; Ujjwal Ydaav 3/37, Anil Kumar Yadav 3/36) bt Saint Sai CC 168 in 42.4 overs (Ujjwal Yadav 73; S Siddharth 3/32, S Vikas 3/22); Adams XI CC 287 in 49.3 overs (Yash Satwalekar 50, Pranav Suryadevara 58; Raj Chouhan 6/79) bt Deccan Wanderers CC 197 in 42.1 overs (Chirag Yadav 65, Md Bin Hussain B 51; A Nikunj Patel 3/43, Bhaskar Gupta 4/23).

Under-19 Schools and Colleges one-day league: Pallavi Model School 73/10 in 26.1 overs (Syed Arafat Tabreez 5/25, Syed Shoaib Arman 3/5) lost to Iqbalia Junior College 74/1 in 14.4 overs (Syed Sohail Armaan 44no).