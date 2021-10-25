Revanth charges on phone-tapping baseless: DGP

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday clarified that the allegations levelled by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy with regard to tapping of phones of DGP and those of Ministers besides groupism within the department were absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature.

A press release from DGP’s office said the police department has been taking all necessary measures as per provisions of law for prevention of crime and detection apart from maintaining public order and peace. The Central government has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act.

The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest.

The officers of all wings of police department have been working in absolute cohesion with team work. “There are no groups within the department as alleged. The postings and placements of personnel in various wings of the department are done as per the job needs and based on merits,” the release said.

“It is emphasized that it is not in public interest to make such baseless allegations against the department and the police officers. Making such baseless allegations has serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security,” the release said.

“Revanth Reddy expressed his view that it would have been better had the Maoist problem continued. More than 350 personnel of Telangana Police have laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifices fighting Left Wing Extremism. It is also a well-known fact that a large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including Ministers and MLAs lost their lives in the mindless violence perpetrated by Maoists,” the release said, adding that making baseless allegations against police officers, who are risking their lives day in and day out, does not augur well for the safety and security of the society at large.

