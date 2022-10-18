| Revanth Comes Out With No Money No Liquor Challenge For Munugode By Poll

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared candidates of all political parties in the Munugode by-poll to take an oath on Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy not to distribute money and liquor to voters to ensure a free and fair poll.

Addressing a gathering at Thandegu pally during his campaign, Revanth Reddy accused other parties of distributing liquor to the people of Munugode to get votes. The Congress candidate was ready to take oath on Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy not do distribute liquor and money to voters, he asked, daring others to do the same.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi challenged both TRS and BJP candidates for an open debate on the development of the Munugode assembly constituency. The people of Munugode would show the power of women by voting her to victory, she added.