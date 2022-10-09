| Tpcc President Asks People Of Munugode For One Chance For A Woman As Their Mla

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy on Sunday requested the people of Munugode to provide an opportunity to a woman once to represent the constituency in the Assembly.

Campaigning at Koyyalagudem in Choutuppal manadal, Revanth Reddy said no woman was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Munugode till now. Only men were from the constituency in the 12 Legislative Assembly elections conducted since independence, he said.

Pointing out that there were 1.2 lakh women voters in Munugode assembly constituency, he requested the women to vote for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the by-elections. The Congress high command had provided an opportunity to Sravanthi, the daughter of former Munugode MLA the late Palvai Govardhan Reddy. Women should support Sravanthi in the by-elections, he added.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the earlier Congress government had extended interest free loans to Self Help Groups(SHGs). He alleged that the TRS government had intentionally diluted SHGs in the State and said that the Congress would clear all the dues pending to SHGs after coming to power.