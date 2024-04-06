Revanth more focused on defections than implementing six guarantees : Kishan

Addressing party workers on the occasion of BJP foundation day at the party State office on Saturday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was giving more priority to poaching MLAs and leaders from rival parties than implementing the guarantees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: State BJP President G Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was more focused on engineering defections from rival parties rather than implementing the Six Guarantees promised to the people of Telangana.

“There are a lot of issues in the State, but the CM was more focused on engineering defections. He is neither implementing the guarantees nor focusing on the issues related to the State,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, the union Minister said the downfall of Congress had begun in the State as it had failed to fulfill promises made to the people. “Congress has thrown all the promises made by it to the winds,”he alleged.

Stating that the BJP was gaining strength in Telangana, he expressed confidence that the party would win more than ten seats in the State in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. “Development of Telangana was possible only through the BJP. People should realise the fact and support BJP in the Lok Sabha polls,”he said.