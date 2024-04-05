DSP lodges complaint with CM Revanth Reddy against former CP

A departmental inquiry was ordered against him to probe the allegations of supporting land grabbers. He alleged Raveendra intentionally delayed the inquiry to block his promotion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 12:23 AM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer lodged a complaint with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against senior IPS officer Stephen Raveendra alleging the official had placed him under suspension under fabricated allegations.

In his complaint, DSP M Gangadhar, now working at the Command and Control Centre, had said in 2021, while he was working as SHO Narsingi he was placed under suspension by then Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra to allegedly influence some land grabbers who attempted to encroach a land parcel at Janwada village.

Gangadhar alleged he had violated instructions issued by the government regarding the time frame for completing inquiries