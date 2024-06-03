Revanth never part of Telangana movement: Harish Rao

Andhra Pradesh PCC president Shailajanath and other leaders had demanded the extension of Hyderabad as the combined capital for both States for another 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 09:20 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would never be recognised as a Telangana agitator because he had never participated in the Telangana movement.

Revanth Reddy’s name would remain in history for brandishing a gun at Telangana agitators during the Statehood movement, he said.

Addressing party cadre and family members of Telangana Martyrs in Siddipet on Monday, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had never raised the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan even after becoming the Chief Minister.

The BRS, which organised the 10th Formation day celebrations in all district headquarters on Monday, felicitated the kin of martyrs in Siddipet.

Recalling the Statehood movement days, Harish Rao said everyone gathered at the meeting today would be considered as agitators because they had relentlessly participated in various agitations for 14 long years.

They had never feared police cases or going to jail because they all had worked in the agitation to achieve Statehood for Telangana.

Underlining the importance of the BRS staying strong in Telangana, Harish Rao said the Congress government could not release Godavari water to Kudavelly and Haldi streams until former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao set out on his bus yatra.

Saying that the Congress government had removed the Jai Telangana slogan from all government advertisements, he said Revanth Reddy’s government had reminded the acts of governments that ruled the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh which banned the Jai Telangana slogan.

Poet Nandini Sida Reddy, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Rasamai Balakishan and others were present.