KT Rama Rao pays tribute to Telangana Martyrs on Formation Day

By ANI Updated On - 2 June 2024, 11:31 AM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the struggle for the formation of the state was successful as Telangana has become one of the leading states in India.

“10 years ago Telangana was formed and today we have completed the 10 years successfully…We are happy that our struggle for the formation of this state was successful. The state is among one of the leading states of the country,” Rama Rao told ANI.

“We are celebrating the Telangana decade by paying our tribute to those who were there in the struggle and laid their lives,” he added.

On Saturday, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of State Formation Day on June 2, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the struggle for statehood.

He congratulated all the poets, artists, students, teachers, employees, intellectuals, journalists, lawyers, workers, farmers, women, and political leaders, who had actively participated in the Telangana movement over the years.

He said that the state government is committed to rebuilding Telangana in tune with the hopes and aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister along with his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka, visited the state governor, Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and invited him to the government’s 10th Telangana State Formation Day celebration.

The state government has issued orders for unfurling the national flag from the village panchayat to Mandal to the state level.

Earlier, CM Reddy called on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and invited her to be the chief guest in the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day.

According to the officials, the government will hold a grand carnival on Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

A laser show and cultural programs will be held on the occasion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will release the Telangana state song and address the gathering at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on the celebration day.