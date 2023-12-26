Revanth Reddy meets Foxconn Group’s team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Asserting that the State Government was committed to facilitate industrial development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said it was the responsibility of the new government to safeguard the people’s aspirations.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Foxconn’s Hon Hai Precision Industry limited team at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Tuesday. The Hon Hai team was led by Wee Lee.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were also present.

The Chief Minister assured that Telangana government would take steps for expediting growth of electronics sector in the State. All cooperation would be extended for the manufacturing units at Kongara Kalan, he said, adding all support would be offered to Foxconn Group’s future projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the State Government would adopt friendly policies for all sectors. “We will extend all support to industry sector as well,” Revanth Reddy assured.

In addition to extending all cooperation and according permissions for setting up of new industries in a hassle-free manner, the State Government would ensure provision of all amenities as per the industries requirements, he said.

“The State Government will initiate all measures to ensure Telangana leads in industrial development in the country,” Revanth Reddy stated.

The Foxconn Group had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telangana government for providing employment to one lakh persons through its electronics manufacturing units. Under first phase, the company stated that employment would be offered to 25,000 persons in the next two years.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister left for New Delhi. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC leadership.