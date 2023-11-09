Revanth Reddy reveals real estate dealer traits, says bribery scandal a medal for him

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:45 AM, Thu - 9 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Old habits die hard. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accidentally revealed how his mind was still working like that of a disciple of his former boss N Chandrababu Naidu.

Citing Naidu’s land pooling scheme for building Amaravati, the TPCC president said at a roundtable programme organised by a news channel here that land would be pooled from farmers and others in Rachakonda for building a new city.

In the Amaravati land pooling scheme, not a single rupee was invested by the government. Farmers’ land was pooled, development was done and corporate companies were invited and land was allocated, he said, indicating the dangers that lay ahead for farmers in Telangana if the Congress came to power by any chance here.

Similarly, the Congress aims to ensure development along River Musi under a new master plan, he said. This would be taken up under Public Private Partnership mode, international companies would be welcomed through global tenders. The area would be categorised into four or five clusters and each cluster, all the petty vendors, including vegetable sellers would be relocated into one of these clusters and it would be developed into a tourist spot.

“In Rachakonda, we can easily get 50,000 acres. We can pool that land and create another city. Now, Greater Hyderabad is a combination of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. We will create a role model city in Rachakonda with 50,000 acres,” Revanth Reddy said, exposing what rival parties called his ‘real estate broker’ mindset.

The Congress leader’s plans to replicate the failed Amaravati land pooling scheme evoked a stinging response from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“What more can be expected from a real estate broker,” Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a social media influencer said on X (formerly Twitter).

PCC Cheap’s Vision for: 🚨UNEMPLOYMENT: the Youth can sell Vegetables🥕🥦 🥗in 3 shifts. What more can be expected from a person who makes his living through blackmail⁉️ 🚨HYDERABAD DEVELOPMENT: No need of funds. Will pool 50,000 acres of farmers’ land near Hyderabad. What… pic.twitter.com/0Ywa6E0W9u — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) November 9, 2023

Apart from the land pooling scheme, the TPCC president also admitted that the cash-for-vote scam was in fact “a medal” for him.

Replying to a question from the news anchor over his involvement in the cash-for-vote scandal and being sent to jail by the coourt, besides it being a blemish on his record, Revanth Reddy said: “That is a medal”.

Responding to the TPCC president’s remarks, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on X: “Scamgress and its gold medal winners. What a pity! Scamgress could not find someone else for the TPCC than this guy, who says getting arrested by police for bribery is a medal!!”

Scamgress and it’s Gold Medal winners 😂😂 What a pity! Scamgress couldn’t find someone else for the TPCC than this Guy who says getting arrested by Police for Bribery is a Medal !! https://t.co/XEF9kqF5kH — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 9, 2023