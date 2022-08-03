Revanth Reddy speaking out of frustration: Etela Rajender

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Source: Facebook/Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etela Rajender on Wednesday came down heavily on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy for holding the BJP responsible for the resignation of Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the party and as a legislator.

Addressing a press conference at the party State office here, he recalled his association with Rajagopal Reddy since 2006 and the role played by them in the agitation for Statehood for Telangana. The language used by the PCC president against Rajagopal was unacceptable, he said.

“It is the habit of Revanth Reddy to use abusive language, blackmailing and hurting other people. He has not given up on this trait even after becoming PCC president,” Rajender said, adding that the civilized people will not tolerate such language.

Rajender said the PCC president was speaking out of frustration as the Congress was suffering setbacks in the State. Rajagopal could have joined the ruling party along with 12 Congress MLAs. Time and again he got invitations requesting to join the ruling party, he said, adding that he had turned down the offer and relentlessly worked for the welfare and development of his constituency.

“Congress is the main reason for the birth of regional parties in the country and it is also losing elections in several States due to its the high command’s arrogance,” Rajender added.