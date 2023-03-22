Revanth Reddy urges Governor to sanction prosecution of KT Rama Rao in TSPSC paper leakage case

Revanth Reddy said that he had appealed to the Governor to scrap the TSPSC using her powers and take over the functioning of the commission so that the inquiry was fair and transparent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Source: Facebook/Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged her to sanction the prosecution of Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao and officials of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in the TSPSC question paper issue using her power under Article 163 of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said that he had appealed to the Governor to scrap the TSPSC using her powers and take over the functioning of the TSPSC so that the inquiry was fair and transparent.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the IT department was responsible for the incident and that there were irregularities under the purview of the Minister. “We do not have faith in the SIT. We want a transparent investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court,”he said..