Revanth Reddy’s journey from ZPTC member to CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 AM, Wed - 6 December 23

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy with party workers and supporters celebrates the partys lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Born on November 8, 1969 in Kondareddypalli village of Nagarkurnool district, Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy was an ABVP activist during his college days and began his political career by winning as a member of ZPTC, Medjil mandal in 2006.

He was elected to the Member of Legislative Council (Local Bodies) as an independent candidate in 2007. A graduate in Arts, he stepped into the Assembly after winning as MLA from Kodangal constituency representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2009.

He won as MLA for the second time in 2014 and served as TDP working president from 2014 to 2017. He quit the TDP in October 2017 and joined the Congress the same year.

After being appointed as one of the three working presidents of the TPCC president in September 2018, he contested from Kodangal constituency in the December 2018 Assembly elections but lost. Later, he contested as Congress candidate from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency and emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections.

On June 26, 2021, he was made TPCC president and was sworn in on July 7, 2021.