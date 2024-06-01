Revered Daaji honored across the United States for promoting meditation and wellness

He has also been invited as one of the keynote speakers at the United Nations International Day of Yoga program in New York on June 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 04:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Guide of Heartfulness and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Revered Daaji is on tour in the United States in the wake of the hugely successful Global Spirituality Conference that was hosted at Kanha, Hyderabad, the global headquarters of Heartfulness.

During his visit to the US, Daaji will be honored with official proclamations from the governors of Georgia and California in recognition of his contributions that promote meditation, wellness, and holistic living. He has also been invited as one of the keynote speakers at the United Nations International Day of Yoga program in New York on June 21. Daaji will also address senior officials and employees at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C. June 24.

In addition to these honors, a string of other significant events is slated wherein Daaji has been invited to participate in significant global events. On June 3, the Government of Georgia will issue a proclamation in Atlanta, acknowledging the impact of Heartfulness and Daaji’s work in fostering mental and spiritual well-being across the state and beyond.

Similarly, on June 8, the Government of California will issue a proclamation acknowledging and felicitating Daaji furthering the importance of Heartfulness meditation in promoting peace, balance, and holistic health and honoring Daaji’s contribution to this spiritual cause.

Daaji will also participate in the United Nations International Day of Yoga and share insights on the integration of Heartfulness meditation with yoga practices to enhance inner peace and well-being. He will also participate in an event in World Bank to promote holistic health and wellness among its staff. Daaji will discuss the role of Heartfulness meditation in promoting holistic wellness to improve the quality of life globally, which also aligns with the vision of the World Bank.

Additionally, Daaji will conduct transformative experiential Heartfulness meditation sessions at various locations in the USA.

On June 1st and 2nd at the Ambaji Shakti Mandir in Atlanta, Daaji will conduct three meditation sessions. On June 5th, Daaji will engage in conversation with Rev. Richard Burdick on his revolutionary book “Spiritual Anatomy” at Unity Church, North Atlanta, and this will be followed by a transformative meditation session with yogic Transmission.

On June 9th, the American Telugu Association (ATA) at its 18th Annual Convention at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) will honor Daaji and as part of this convention, there will also be a special interview of Daaji with the renowned American TV journalist Kiran Carrie Chetry.