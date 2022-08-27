RFCL job scam: Ramagundam cops arrest four accused

27 August 22

Peddapalli: NTPC police arrested four persons for collecting money from unemployed youth by promising them to provide permanent jobs in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL).

Producing the accused before the media in NTPC police station on Saturday, Peddapalli DCP Rupesh Kumar disclosed the details about RFCL job scam.

Chelakapalli Sathish of Santhoshnagar, Gundu Raju, Gopagani Mohan of Godavarikhani and Bommagani Thirupati of Kukkalagudur of Palakurthi mandal were arrested for duping the unemployed youth by promising permanent jobs in RFCL.

Both Mohan Goud and Raju on behalf of Sri Venkateshwara Logistics filed online tenders for loading and unloading contract in RFCL in November 2020. However, their tender was rejected by the company due to various reasons. A firm named Fivestar got the contract.

Mohan Goud and Raju approached the High Court on the RFCL’s decision. Both the parties enter an understanding. According to agreement, Mohan Goud and Raju paid Rs 2 crore to Fivestar Company to take up loading and unloading works.

Later, the accused started recruiting the workers by collecting Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from each person. About Rs 14 crore was collected from 300 unemployed youth as against 650 jobs available in loading and unloading wing.

They lured the youth by promising residential quarters, medical and other facilities besides increase of salary every month. In December 2021, Choudary construction got the contract. The fraud of the accused came to light with the new company cancelling the gate passes of 200 excess workers.

When the youth mounted pressure to rejoin them in jobs or else return their money back, the accused dragged on the issue by telling cock and bull stories. Enraged over the accused attitude, unemployed youth started agitation.

Munja Harish, who committed suicide by jumping in an agricultural well near Kamanpur, was one among 200 removed RFCL workers. He was lured with a permanent hamala job by the accused. A native of Ambalapur, Keshapatnam mandal, Harish joined in the job by paying Rs 7 lakh one year ago and he was removed from the job five months ago.

Harish, who left from the home on Friday morning, committed suicide by jumping in agriculture well near Pillipalli of Kamanpur mandal.

Police found the body of Harish in a well on Saturday morning.