ACB traps Dharani operator while accepting bribe in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths trapped Dharani portal operator of Kalwasrirampur mandal, Polu Kumaraswamy while accepting bribe from a farmer on Saturday. According to ACB police, Kumaraswamy, who is working as Dharani portal operator in Kalwasrirampur Tahsildhar office, demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from Rapelli Santhosh of Jafferkhanpet.

Santhosh approached the operator to mortgage his five acres of land to get the loan from the bank. Kumaraswamy demanded Rs 10,000 (Rs 2,000 per acre) to complete the mortgage process. Santhosh informed the matter to his friend Yadagiri Srinivas, who convinced operator Kumaraswamy to complete the process by accepting Rs 7,500.

Not interested to pay the bribe amount, the victim approached ACB who hatched a plan and caught the operator while accepting the amount from Santhosh. ACB DSP Badraiah and other officials participated in the operation.

