RGIA experiences exceptional surge in domestic travel

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The enthusiasm among Hyderabad residents to explore the diverse landscapes and rich cultural tapestry of India has surged significantly. Throughout 2023, there has been a notable increase in interest towards domestic travel destinations, leading to a remarkable uptick in travel trends.

More and more Hyderabadis are now drawn to the varied experiences and locales that India has to offer. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), a vital gateway to and from the city, has experienced an exceptional surge in passenger traffic, marking a significant milestone in 2023.

According to data released by the Airports Authority of India until November, there’s a clear shift in travel preferences. The data highlights the changing dynamics and seasonal fluctuations among travellers, showcasing their evolving interests and choices.



Throughout the year, RGIA hosted an unprecedented number of domestic travellers, surpassing records set over the last decade. The airport saw an influx of nearly 2 crore domestic passengers from January to November, a substantial increase in comparison to any similar period in the past ten years.

The data portrays an inclination towards travel escapades during the summer months, with April and May emerging as the pinnacle of domestic passenger activity. The season was favoured for exploration, aligning with ideal weather conditions and vacation periods for both domestic and international travel. While domestic travel enthusiasm soared, the allure of international destinations remained palpable.

RGIA’s international terminals catered to an impressive count of around 35,50,000 international passengers over the year. The year commenced on a high note in January, witnessing robust numbers in international travel at 3,35,572 passengers, accompanied by a substantial domestic traffic of 1,577,560 individuals.

However, subsequent months encountered periodic fluctuations. February witnessed a slight dip, followed by a surge in March, sustaining momentum throughout April and May, the peak months for passenger activity. April witnessed 2,99,682 international passengers and a substantial domestic count of 1,714,972.

May recorded 3,55,874 international passengers and 18,06,877 domestic travellers exploring destinations through RGIA. June and July, synonymous with summer vacations and family trips, sustained a steady flow of travellers. International travel in June tallied 3,53,303 passengers, while domestic travel settled at 16,87,669. July echoed a similar trend with 3,68,693 international passengers and 16,40,603 domestic travellers.

August and September maintained consistency in passenger numbers, followed by another uptick in October. November sustained this momentum, with 3,51,607 international passengers and 16,80,439 domestic passengers flying from the airport.