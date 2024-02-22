RGUKT-Basar student ends life in Nirmal

Officials of the university said that the victim hailing from Sangareddy district and studying PUC first year attempted to end her life by hanging in her hostel room after arriving in the campus from home

22 February 2024

Nirmal: A girl student pursuing Pre-University Course I year at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) or IIIT Basar died by suicide on the premises of the varsity on Thursday evening. Reason for her drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

Officials of the university said that T Shirisha (17) hailing from Sangareddy district and studying PUC first year attempted to end her life by hanging in her hostel room after arriving in the campus from home. She was immediately shifted to a health centre on the campus. She was declared brought dead by the doctors. She went to native place, following death of her brother-in-law a few days back.

Meanwhile, RGUKT-Basar Vice-chancellor Prof S Venkata Ramana expressed shock over the death of the student. He termed it as an unfortunate incident.