RGUKT-Basar students call for bandh of universities in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo

Nirmal: Student Governing Council, a joint action committee of students belonging to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar called for a bandh of universities across Telangana in the wake of suicide by a student of the varsity, on Wednesday.

Terming the suicide as an unfortunate incident, the members of the SGC expressed condolences to family members of Rathod Suresh (19), who ended life by hanging in his hostel room. They attributed the suicide to negligence of the administration. “This incident is purely due to the negligence of the administration,” the body alleged on its Twitter handle.

Suresh was found dead in his room on the campus on Tuesday afternoon. Police suspected that the student ended life due to personal reasons. They recovered his mobile phone and were focusing on the calls and messages sent from it. A case of suspicious death was already registered. Investigations were taken up.