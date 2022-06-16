RGUKT-Basar students continue their protest for third day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Student stage a sit-in at a gate of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Thursday.

Nirmal: Students continued to protest against poor amenities at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar for the third day on Thursday.

About 5,000 students boycotted classes and staged a sit-in at the second gate on the campus, demanding the government to address their challenges such as appointment of full-fledged vice-chancellor, poor maintenance of the institution, hostels and library, provision of cots, uniforms, laptops and drinking water. They wanted recruitment of physical directors for the university.

The agitating students expressed dissatisfaction over Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s remarks against the protest. They found fault with her for terming their problems as silly. They demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to visit the campus and address their problems. They hold placards showing their demands and raising slogans criticizing the authorities concerned.

Barricades were erected in front of the academic block and other parts of the institution, preventing the students from staging sit-in. About 2,000 students were reportedly confined to classrooms. Police imposed restrictions on movement of civilians on the campus and pressmen reporting the incident. They were not permitted to reach the spot of the agitation and to interact with the students.

Meanwhile, families of the students who extended their solidarity to the protest were arrested. They were housed at Basar police station. Scores of families arrived at the gate to take part in the agitation. They were not allowed to enter the premises of the varsity by policemen who were present at the spot. They demanded the government to take steps to address problems of the wards.

On Wednesday, Information Technology minister K Taraka Rama Rao assured that he would bring the issues of the students to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that they were committed to resolving challenges and to improving quality education. Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui held consultations with the students, but in vain.