RGUKT-Basar gets new director amid protests by students

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:40 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Dr. Satish Kumar Peddapelli, professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering, Osmania University, has been appointed by the State government as the director of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar.

The Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal on Thursday asked the OU Vice Chancellor to issue orders for placing the services of Dr. Satish Kumar, on deputation for an initial period of one year, at the disposal of Vice Chancellor, RGUKT Basar for posting as director, RGUKT Basar with immediate effect.

The move by the government came after several university students had commenced an indefinite protest on the campus demanding the government to address their issues such as appointment of full-fledged Vice Chancellor, poor maintenance of the institution, hostels and library, provision of cots, uniforms, laptops and drinking water etc.