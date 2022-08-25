RGUKT-Basar students visit T-Hub in Hyderabad

Students and faculty members of RGUKT-Basar visit T Hub in Hyderabad on Thursday

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar students and faculty members visited the T Hub in Hyderabad, as part of an industrial tour, on Thursday.

RGUKT in-charge vice-chancellor Prof V Venkataramana said that 20 students, picked from each branch, were able to visit the innovation intermediary and business incubator as per an advice given by Municipal administration minister K Taraka Rama Rao, following an MoU between the varsity and Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge (TASK) in July. He advised the students to utilize the opportunity. He added that similar tours would be held in future too.

T Hub Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Rao said that students of final year of engineering could benefit from the incubator by sharing their ideas of their projects. He assured that the hub would extend all support to the university. Dr Shantha Toutam, director of the innovation cluster, said that the State government was providing ample opportunities to engineering students to become entrepreneurs. She added the T Hub would be beneficial to the students in many ways.

The students later visited the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad and interacted with the faculty members. Prof PJ Narayanan of the institute promised to offer opportunities to the students in carrying out research in various fields of engineering at the campus. He stated that the learning process would undergo remarkable changes with the advent of virtual lab, an android based application.

RGUKT Director P Sathish Kumar and faculty members were present.