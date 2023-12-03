Filmmaker RGV hails Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, tips Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: As the counting of votes is currently underway in the Telangana, a buzz of anticipation filled the air. Among the many voices echoing across social media, director Ram Gopal Varma also took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Besides praising the Congress top brass, he also tweeted something that got a lot of attention online.

In his post on X, he stated that Revanth Reddy will be the CM of Congress party in Telangana.

“Hi @RahulGandhi ji , and #SoniaGandhi ji , For 1st time in many years I regained a tremendous respect for CONGRESS party, because @revanth_anumula is going to be the Honourable C M of telangana,” he wrote on Twitter.

