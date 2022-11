Rice mill operator dies after falling into boiler in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

(Representational image).

Karimnagar: A rice mill operator, Jangili Srinivas, 45, died after falling into the boiler of a rice mill in Manakondur mandal headquarters on Thursday morning.

Srinivas, who was working as an operator with Parameshwara rice mill, slipped and fell into the boiler while he was checking it. He died on the spot.

Also Read Hyderabad: Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition flagged off

Manakondur SI Thirupathi said a case was registered, while the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.