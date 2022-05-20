Miraculous escape for family as car stalls on edge of well in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:39 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Karimnagar: It was a miraculous escape for four members of a family as the car which they were travelling in stalled on the edge of an agricultural well near Chenjarla of Manakondur mandal on Friday morning. Natives of Balu thanda near Dharmaraopet, Khanapur mandal of Narsampet district, Dharavath Kishan, his wife Pravalika, sons Shouri and Rithvik were moving towards Sircilla. The family members, who recently went to their native place to attend a function, returned to Sircilla at 3 am.

When they reached the spot, the car got off from the main road as Kishan lost control over the steering. The vehicle drove down towards an agricultural well after hitting a palm tree and stalled on the edge.

Local people rushed to the car and rescued the people trapped in the vehicle. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. While three persons received minor injuries, Shouri sustained serious injuries. He has been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Police began investigation by registering the case. Kishan is working as Assistant Manager in Bank of Baroda bank in Sircilla.