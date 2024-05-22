Rice mill owner unloads paddy after Harish raises issue

The rice mill owner had also sought to remove 50 bags from every load of paddy as wastage. Each load had contains 650 bags on an average.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:39 PM

Siddipet: A rice mill owner, who had refused to unload paddy from lorries, has relented on Wednesday and unloaded five lorry loads of paddy that were sent from Pulimamamidi and Kistapur villages in Chegunta mandal hours after BRS MLA T Harish Rao raised the issue at a press conference at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The lorries were parked on the premises of the rice mill for five days at Gogillapur Crossroads in Bejjanki mandal of Siddipet district as the rice miller owner Rajashekhar allegedly refused to unload them citing that the paddy has sprouted.

With Harish Rao raising the issue and seeking intervention of officials, the rice miller owner had no option but to relent and unload the paddy without asking for any cut.

Officials from both Medak and Sididpet districts visited the rice mill on Wednesday and convinced the rice mill owner to unload the paddy.