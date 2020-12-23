Rich tributes paid to P V Narasimha Rao in Khammam

District Collector said PV was a multifaceted personality with unparalleled skills in literature and was expert in many languages

Khammam: Leaders of political parties and district officials paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao marking his 16th death anniversary here on Wednesday.

District Collector RV Karnan garlanded the statue of Narasimha Rao at Lakaram tank bund junction and recalled the services of the former premier to the nation. He said PV was a multifaceted personality with unparalleled skills in literature and was expert in many languages.

The economic reforms introduced by the former Prime Minister have made the country a strong economic force in the region. India was enjoying the fruits of reforms mooted by PV in the field of education, economy, land and administration, he said.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao and RJC Krishna were among those who paid tributes to PV on the day.

The SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar said that in order to honour the son of the soil Telangana government was conducting Narasimha Rao’s year-long birth centenary celebrations. He called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the life of PV.

PV Centenary Celebrations Cultural, Literary Committee convener Sri Ram and other officials were present.

