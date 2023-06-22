Rich tributes paid to Telangana statehood martyrs in Khammam

Ajay Kumar reminded that the families of martyrs were given a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and one of the family members was given a government job

Minister P Ajay Kumar and others paid homage to Telangana martyrs in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana statehood martyrs here on Thursday on the last day of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier paid floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial in the city and attended a memorial meeting.

Addressing the gathering the minister said that the government would stand by the families of the martyrs and their sacrifices remained firmly in the hearts of the people. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated an impressive Martyrs’ Memorial built at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad as a lasting tribute to Telangana statehood martyrs.

Ajay Kumar reminded that the families of martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of the separate Telangana, were given a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and one of the family members was given a government job by giving relaxations in terms of education and age.

In accordance with the aspirations of the martyrs, the Chief Minister made Telangana State number one in the country in all fields and people were happy about the progress made by the State, he explained.

The authorities have taken steps to pay tribute to the martyrs in every village and town in erstwhile Khammam district, the minister said. Mayor P Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, SUDA chairman Vijay Kumar and others were present.

In a similar programme in Kothagudem, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, district Collector Anudeep D and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G recalled the sacrifices made for statehood martyrs for the cause of Telangana.

