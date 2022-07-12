Ride the Asgardian fever with Macmerise’s official merchandise

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Macmerise, the go-to destination for celebrity and influencer brands, is excited to unleash the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fever with its dedicated range of Thor merchandise, priced at Rs 399 onwards. Riding on the global popularity of MCU superheroes, the lifestyle brand is offering a complete array of official and licensed merchandise of ‘Thor – Love and Thunder’, which hit the theatres worldwide on July 8.

The MCU is an indisputable leader in the superhero film genre today. From the ‘Avengers’ saga to the Phase 4 film series, Marvel has hyped the excitement with gripping storylines, powerful superheroes, and mighty villains who never cease to amaze. Giving a big shout-out to this cult following over the years, Macmerise presents the merchandise range in multiple categories and design options.

The exciting range includes branded T-shirts, coasters, coffee mugs, wireless chargers, glass cases, headphones, mouse pads, and sipper water bottles. Designed exclusively by Macmerise, each of the products is a shout-out to all the Marvel fans out there.

The entire range is now available on the websites of Macmerise and INOX and PVR multiplex chains in India.

Excited about the launch, Binal S, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt Ltd, shared, “We at Macmerise have always strived to make movie merchandising larger-than-life. ‘Thor – Love and Thunder’ brings all Marvel fans to an interesting stage of the franchise and I’m sure that this merchandise collection will assure a complete theatrical experience. Each licensed merchandise piece is armed with unique and exclusive designs inspired by the movie theme, thus making every Thor fan a part of the cinematic extravaganza.”

So, grab your coolest Thor t-shirts, wireless chargers, and headphones while you book the show tickets for this Marvel actioner starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, right now!