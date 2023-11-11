The Marvels: Not something that you would expect from MCU

The Marvels is not something that you would expect from the MCU. They can do better. They have to do better. Tragically this movie feels like an introduction to the merger of the Avengers and the X Men. Brie Larson deserves more. We deserve more

Hyderabad: The genre of superheroes is not new. Though predominantly male, you do have your fair share of the members of the fairer sex swooping in to save the day.

In the DC Cinematic Universe you have Wonder Woman. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), you have Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan aka Miss Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The Marvels deal with all the three together. You have the woman power (including the director) this time around to save the universe(s) and not to mention the timeline(s).

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has killed the Supreme Intelligence. This results in a civil war between the Kree on their home planet. The backlash of the civil war is a planet without air, water, or sunlight.

Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) the Kree leader stumbles upon one-half of the Quantum Bands (QB). She harnesses the power of the band and attaches it to a staff and names it the Universal Weapon. She uses the weapon’s ability to tear a jump point in space.

This event gets the attention of the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division (SWORD). Elsewhere, on the Strategic Aerospace Biophysics and Exolinguistic Response (SABER), you have Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) mediating a conference between the Kree and the Skrull for peace. He asks Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to investigate the jump point anomaly. They stumble upon the other half of the QB with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who has a fangirl moment with Captain Marvel. What follows is too much of theoretical physics including quantum entanglement and time and space travel to save multiverses and timelines.

To those not in the know-how of the MCU will have a tough time figuring out who is who or what. To those well versed, will feel disappointed. Post Avengers: End Game, MCU has struggled with its plot. Successful outings post End Games are negligible in comparison to those that have missed the mark by a mile.

Winston Churchill’s “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it”, is apt. Director Nia DaCosta in collaboration with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik to pen a script, forgets to lay even the required foundation for certain characters.

The Carol-Monica segments fall flat. The dynamics of the switch between the superpowers remains fresh only for a couple of times and is tragically used too often. This, again, is not new (Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer).

Another fault is the number of acronyms and theoretical physics theories thrown at the audience with the assumption that they have prior and sufficient knowledge. The chemistry between Mohan Kapoor and Zenobia Shroff as Yusuf and Muneeba, the stereotypical parents of Kamala too falls flat. Park Seo-joon is wasted. He appears in a blink and miss cameo.

The director ensured that this does not turn out to be the worst film in the MCU. She ensures that she portrays Captain Marvel as an avenger (for Nick Fury), the best Avenger (for Kamala), an aunt (Aunt Carol for Monica Rambeau) and as an annihilator (for the Kree). The saving grace comes from unexpected quarters in the form of Iman Vellani. She as a quirky fangirl is spot on. As an actress, she has improved exponentially from Ms Marvel and shows what she is capable of.

CGI has become an integral part of superhero films and series. Keeping up with the norms, the CGI is good but offers nothing new. Repetitive use of templates could soon spell doom for MCU unless it comes out with something new. That is what made Dr Strange and Guardians stand out in the recent past.

