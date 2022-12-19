RINL, Andhra University ink pact to further Industry-Academia interface

The MoU would further joint initiatives in Industry-Academia interface and collaboration in Research and Development Studies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam steel plant and Andhra University on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), envisaging advancement and enhancement of joint initiatives to further Industry-Academia interface.

The MoU would further joint initiatives in Industry-Academia interface and collaboration in Research and Development Studies, Projects and Surveys, capacity building programs, and entrepreneurship development activities.

AU Registrar Dr. V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar, Andhra University and RINL Chief General Manager (HR)-Corporate Services, G. Gandhi signed the MoU in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.