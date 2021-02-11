RINL employees to boycott foundation day on Feb 18

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Visakhapatnam: The RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant Foundation Day, an annual affair in which thousands of employees take part along with their families, will be without flavour this year as the employees have decided to boycott the 39th foundation day function this year on February 18.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Ukku Parirakshana Committee represented by all trade unions, here on Thursday. CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar and CPIM leader B. Gangarao were nominated as chairmen of the 25-member committee of which J Ayodhyaram is the convener.

The committee also decided to intensify the agitation opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant by organising a mammoth public meeting with employees and their families on february 28. Also, relay hunger camps would be organised from Friday in which officers,students, and families of workers will take part.

