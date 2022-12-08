RINL-Visakhapatnam creates record in hot metal production

The previous best daily Hot Metal production achieved from Blast Furnace 1 and 2 combined was 15,440 Tons on February 20 this year.
Visakhapatnam: RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant collective created a record by achieving daily Hot Metal production of 15,700 tons on Wednesday from Blast Furnace 1 and 2 together which is the best daily production from both Blast Furnaces combined, since inception.
