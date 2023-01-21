RINL-VSP creates record in hot metal production of 16,250 tons

Visakhapatnam: Charged with a passion to excel, the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) collective created yet another record by achieving a daily Hot Metal production of 16,250 tons on Friday from Blast Furnace 1 and 2 together which is also the best daily production from both Blast Furnaces 1 and 2 combined, since inception.

The previous best daily Hot Metal production of 16,200 tons was achieved from Blast Furnace 1 (Godavari) and Blast Furnace 2 (Krishna) combined on December 8 last year.