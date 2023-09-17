Sunday, Sep 17, 2023
Home | India | Road Accident Claims Four Lives From Telangana In Maharashtras Amravati District

Road accident claims four lives from Telangana in Maharashtra’s Amravati district

The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.

By PTI
Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sun - 17 September 23
Road accident claims four lives from Telangana in Maharashtra’s Amravati district
Representational Image.

Amravati: Four persons from Telangana were killed and as many injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.

Citing preliminary information, the SP said eight people from Telangana were travelling in a vehicle when it fell into a gorge. Visibility was poor due to fog at the time, the police official said.

The victims were apparently travelling towards Chikhaldara, a tourist place in the district.

Four occupants of the vehicle lost their lives, while the others were injured, he said. The injured were taken to a hospital in Amravati, the SP added.

Related News

Latest News