Road safety awareness rally in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: As part of the National Road Safety Month, which is being observed in India for the thirty second time, the Rachakonda Police Comissionerate is set to conduct a road safety awareness rally on Monday, at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

The motorcycle rally will start from the stadium and proceed till Victoria Memorial and take a U-turn there and conclude at the stadium again.

Apart from the rally, the event will also see a photo exhibition, with an aim to bring awareness on traffic safety and inculcate the sense of adhering to traffic rules among drivers. A team from the popular TV show Jabardast, will also perform on the issues related to road safety.

According to the Rachakonda police, their goal is to make 2021 an accident-free-year and the Rachakonda Commissioner appealed to professional drivers and all other road users to make use of this programme to educate themselves on road safety.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, DGP M Mahender Reddy are among the dignitaries expected to attend the event.

