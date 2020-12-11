Road trips with ITC Hotels

With stunning palaces, museums and and many homegrown Indian brands, a two-day getaway just isn’t enough

By | Published: 7:41 pm

New Delhi: For Delhiites weekend getaways and road trips may not involve the sandy beaches of Goa, but with Jaipur and Agra less than a 300 km drive away, there’s a lot to explore.

Jaipur one of the biggest city of Rajasthan offers history, tradition and shopping.

With stunning palaces, museums and and many homegrown Indian brands, a two-day getaway just isn’t enough. They also have traditional textiles, memorable camel rides and experience traditional folk dance and musical performances from the artistes.

If you have not yet seen the Taj Mahal now might be the best time, with tourism at an all time low, you avoid all the crowds usually expected at this wonder of the world. Located in Uttar Pradesh, It goes without saying, besides being known for its ivory-white Taj Mahal the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, all of which are UNESCO World Heritage offer a great lesson in history.

To make the journey safe and worry free, checkin at the ITC Hotels in both cities; the properties are offering some of the best deal for an extravagant weekend indulgence! One such offer is the ‘100% Back’ deal where the hotel matches your spend and doubles your joy! The ITC Rajputana, Jaipur offers the full amount you spend as hotel credits which you can instantly redeem during your stay.

Enjoy responsible luxury experiences including delectable food and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments and a lot more. This exciting offer is valid on weekdays and weekends, available across 15+ #ITCHotels and Welcomhotels at over 10 destinations across India.

Curating immersive luxury experiences and world-class hospitality strengthened by their #WeAssure program, a one-of-a-kind safety and well-being initiative, ensuring peace of mind and well-being during your stay.