Rohit bags top honours at Children Chess Tournament

N Rohit of DAV Public School, Vivekananda Nagar clinched gold at the A2H New Year Day Children Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: N Rohit of DAV Public School, Vivekananda Nagar clinched gold at the A2H New Year Day Children Chess Tournament held at the A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally on Sunday.

He defeated P Karthikeya Reddy in the final round and scored five points from as many rounds to bag the top honours.

M V Rithvik of Genesis School settled for silver with four points.

Results (Final Round): 1 N Rohit (5) bt P Karthikeya Reddy (3); 2 D Vingash (2.5) lost to M V Rithvik (4); 3 E Karthik (3.5) bt U Saket (2.5); 4 S Heervani (2) lost to V Sanjith Kanna(3); 5 B Jayasvi (1) lost to G Navanidh (3); 6, D Nandiitha (1) lost to KSSVS Asutosh (2.5); 7 B Dhruvateja (2) got bye; Top performers: 1 N Rohit, 2 M V Rithvik, 3 E Karthik, 4 P Karthikeya Reddy, 5 D Navanidh, 6 V Sanjith Khanna, 7 D Vignash, 8 U Saketh, 9 KSSVS Asuthosh, 10 S Heervani.