Himanish, Ahan clinch Children Chess Tournament

A Himanish Srivatsa of AVN Vida School and Ahan Mitra of CHIREC International School bagged top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: A Himanish Srivatsa of AVN Vida School and Ahan Mitra of CHIREC International School bagged top honours in the U-15 and U-9 categories respectively at the Pragathi Chess Foundation’s Children Chess Tournament held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Himanish, M Srivasishta and Kumar Sandilya Somanchi tied for the title with 4.5 points from five rounds in the U-15 category. In the tie-breaker, Himanish claimed the top spot.

Meanwhile in the U-9 category, Ahan Mitra scored five points from as many rounds to emerge champion. G Sri Samanvith and Jonna Sravankumar settled for second and third spots with 4.5points each.

Results: U-15: Champions: A Himanish Srivatsa (4.5 points); Age group winners: U-11: Boys: 1 M Srivasishta (4.5), 2 Kumara Sandilya Somanchi, 3 B Venkata Ajay Mitra; Girls: 1 Rohini Madhurya (4), 2 Deekshitha Manepalli, 3 Lahari Payyavula; U-13: Boys: 1 Kushagra Pratap Singh (4), 2 Bodla Bruhath Sai, 3 Thota Jovenkataraman; Girls: 1 K Hasini (4), 2 Kolcharam Hasini, 3 Ch S V Naga Akshaya; U-15: Boys: 1 Harsha Nandi (3), 2 Abhinav Dammala, 3 Bollavarthi Manudeep; Girls: 1 Shreya Sunthwal; U-9: Champion: Ahan Mitra (5); U-7: Boys: 1 N Siddarth Reddy (3), 2 Vivan Singh, 3 Rithwik Nanadan Esuraju; Girls: 1 Kavya Nirvana Koppolu (3.5), 2 Sai Manaswi Mettukuru, 3 Jonna Sreetanvi (2); U-9: Boys: 1 G Sri Samanvith (4.5), 2 Jonna Sravankumar, 3 Praketh Malekar; Girls: 1 Vaisali Garnepudi (4), 2 V Sai Priya, 3 K Poornasri Naga Sai.