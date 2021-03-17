Rohit Bal’s collection launched on Amazon

The Alexander Jeans for men by Rohit Bal collection is young, affordably priced and embellished with intricate details.

Denim is a wardrobe staple which can be dressed up or down with relative ease. But what if there’s a modern and unique twist to this staple?

Amazon Fashion has launched a fabulous new collection called ‘Alexander Jeans’ for men by Rohit Bal. A plain denim may sound basic, but not when it is reloaded with patchwork and applique with embroidery. The Alexander Jeans for men by Rohit Bal collection is young, affordably priced and embellished with intricate details.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rohit Bal said, “I’m extremely thrilled to be associated with Amazon Fashion to showcase my collection which is trendy, chic, stylish and adventurous.”

While suggesting personal style tips on how to make the jeans stand out, Rohit Bal suggests pairing them with a biker jacket, floral shirt, or plain T-shirts. You can even glam it up with a pair of sleek boots and be good to go.

It is now available on Amazon Fashion in 22 styles at an affordable price range of Rs 7,000-12,000.

