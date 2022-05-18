Rollback decision to auction Adilabad CCI unit: Kavitha to Centre

File Photo: TRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded that the union government rollback its decision to auction the Adilabad unit of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) as it would have a severe impact on employment opportunities for the people of the State. “In case the Centre is determined to go ahead with the auction, will the Centre reinvest the funds raised through the auction to set up new factories in Telangana to generate employment?” she asked.

The Centre, it may be recalled, recently issued an online electronic bid through Electronic Tendering System (ETS) and invited bids for appointment of valuers for assessment of the factory assets. They are required for the disposal of the plant including machinery, store, scrap and also dismantling quarters of the CCI township. The unit was shut down in 2008 after it had run into heavy losses.

Responding to a news report carried in these columns, Kavitha said the Narendra Modi government, in the name of asset monetisation, was selling all the national assets. “Today a tender notice has come out for multiple cement factories in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and also the Adilabad cement factory in Telangana. My only question to the BJP government is whether the Centre would share the funds gained through monetisation of national assets with the States since they too are stakeholders of the national assets,” she pointed out.

The legislator demanded to know whether the Central government had any plans to reinvest the funds in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment. She pointed out that if the auction of the CCI unit, spread across 1,500 acres, is carried out, people of Telangana would lose both direct and indirect employment as well as such a huge extent of land. She further stated that there was no clarity in terms of rebuilding any further infrastructure.

Though the Telangana government had extended every possible support and urged the union government repeatedly to reopen the CCI unit at Adilabad, there has been no response either from the Prime Minister or his Cabinet colleagues, she said, adding: “We demand that the BJP government take back its plans to sell these cement factories and support the States to generate employment.”

