Ronald Rose appointed as GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer, D Ronald Rose has been appointed as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner in place of DS Lokesh Kumar, who has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer with the office of the CEO Telangana.

Meanwhile, Mushraf Ali Faruqi, who served as Nirmal Collector has been posted as Director Prohibition and Excise. Sarfaraz Ahmad who served as Director Prohibition and Excise has been posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer, O/o CEO Telangana.

