Review meeting on election preparations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Thursday held a meeting with Nodal Officers and directed them to ensure their respective responsibilities are fulfilled without errors.

The DEO conducted a detailed discussion with officers over arrangements for the upcoming parliamentary elections, including media certification and monitoring, model code of conduct, expenditure monitoring, SVEEP activities, and others.

Rose said that postal ballot printing should be done carefully and asked all the employees who got Form-12 approval to avail it.

Separate arrangements are also expected to be made for postal ballots near the strong rooms. Further, he also asked officials to resolve complaints received through cVIGIL as soon as possible.

Along with preparing for a second round of training for the election staff, he asked officers to send a letter to the HODs of the respective departments informing them that there is no exemption from the election duties.

Authorities were also advised to conduct a large-scale campaign in the city to increase the voting percentage.

Work is also underway for model polling stations, an app to check queues, and others.